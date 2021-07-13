TRAFFIC ALERT: Car crash on Loop 323 in Tyler involves five vehicles

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — First responders shortly before noon were on the scene of a major traffic accident at 322 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler.
The wreck is just east of the intersection of Broadway and Loop 323.
Five vehicles are involved and some lanes of traffic on the loop near Tyler Legacy are blocked.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
