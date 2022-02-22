UPDATE (3:44 p.m.) – One person has died following a major accident Tuesday on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. Police confirmed that the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler will be reduced to one lane of travel between Rice Road and Grande Boulevard going northbound and southbound. According to the Tyler Police department this will last approximately two hours due to a major accident in the 5800 block.

The scene is active. Police are directing traffic and encourage drivers to seek alternate routes and drive with care in the area.