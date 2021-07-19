TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane closed after 18-wheeler rollover on HWY 37 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler rollover is causing one lane to close on Hwy 37 in Franklin County.

Franklin County Law Enforcement posted a photo of the accident around around 10:50 a.m. The wreck took place at HWY 37 and FM 21.

Law enforcement say drivers will need to use an alternate route for the next couple of hours.

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d302490.785030547!2d-95.44061344877441!3d33.10691265995566!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x864a1aa7eb2b3681%3A0x3ab8e8beb0fdf4aa!2sTX-37%20%26%20FM%2021%2C%20Texas%2075457!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1626710151059!5m2!1sen!2sus