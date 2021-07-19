TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane closed after 18-wheeler rollover on HWY 37 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler rollover is causing one lane to close on Hwy 37 in Franklin County.

Franklin County Law Enforcement posted a photo of the accident around around 10:50 a.m. The wreck took place at HWY 37 and FM 21.

Law enforcement say drivers will need to use an alternate route for the next couple of hours.

