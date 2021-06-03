TRAFFIC ALERT: Police on scene of major accident at Old Jacksonville Highway, Cumberland Road

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department and other first responders at noon Thursday were on the scene of a major accident at West Cumberland Road and Old Jacksonville Highway.
The police department was told that one person was trapped in wreckage.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
