TRAFFIC ALERT: Police on scene of major accident at Old Jacksonville Highway, Cumberland Road

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department and other first responders at noon Thursday were on the scene of a major accident at West Cumberland Road and Old Jacksonville Highway.

The police department was told that one person was trapped in wreckage.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

