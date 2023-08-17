LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department said that Farm to Market 842 is shut down from Highway 103 East to Moffett Road because of a grass fire that is reportedly contained.

According to the City of Lufkin, the fire was estimated to be from seven to 10 acres large based on aerial measurements.

Officials said the fire came within feet of houses along Highway 103 East, but it was contained quickly and no structures were affected.

Lufkin city officials do not know the cause of the fire as of this writing but urge residents to properly dispose of cigarettes.

Photo courtesy: City of Lufkin

“It is also important to ensure that tow chains are not creating sparks on the highway that could potentially ignite a grass fire,” the city said in a release.

The Lufkin Fire Department is on the scene of the fire.