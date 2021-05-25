Lufkin area facing flooding problems Tuesday; more rain expected

Lufkin, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin area is dealing with flooding problems Tuesday after a line of storms with heavy rain moved through the area.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, West Frank Avenue in front of CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial was shut down due to flooding.

“The southbound side of South First Street near the intersection of Denman Avenue is also completely under water,” said information posted by the department.

The flooding problems likely will get worse.

“We are expected to get rainfall off and on (sometimes heavy) for the next several hours. Due to ground saturation, flash flooding is possible. Please watch for rapidly changing weather and road conditions,” the information said.

A section of Texas Highway 7 northeast of Pollok was closed Tuesday afternoon due to flooding, said TxDOT.

The flooded highway is located 1.5 miles northeast of the highway’s intersection with U.S. Highway 69. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Information from TxDOT on road closure are available at http://Drivetexas.org.