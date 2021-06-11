TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of I-20 east of Longview to close Sunday for bridge demolition

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A section of Interstate 20 east of Longview will be closed and traffic rerouted beginning Sunday night as a crew demolishes a bridge.
Workers will begin demolishing the bridge at Lansing Switch Road, which will then be replaced, said the Texas Department of Transportation.
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, eastbound traffic will be routed onto Loop 281, travel on FM 968 to FM 450 and then return to I-20. Westbound traffic will exit at FM 450 and be detoured to U.S. 80 and then to Loop 281 where it will get back on I-20.
The closure is expected to last until about 5 a.m. Monday.
The construction schedule and highway closure can change due to bad weather or other things that could delay or slow the demolition work.
This work was originally scheduled for June 6, but was postponed due to the weather. The construction schedule and highway closure can change again due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.
