TRAFFIC ALERT: Several officials on scene of multi-vehicle wreck in Tyler at intersection of S. Broadway, Grande

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police, fire and EMS are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in South Tyler at South Broadway and Grande Boulevard.

Tyler police listed the wreck as a pin-in wreck.

Traffic was backed up, but according to a KETK reporter, traffic has started to move around 7:10 p.m.

KFXK Fox 51