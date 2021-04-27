TRAFFIC ALERT: SL 287 lane closed in Lufkin at FM 58 overpass due to bridge strike

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- The outside northbound lane of SL 287 at the FM 58 overpass in Lufkin has been reopened after a bridge strike.

The inside lane will stay closed for two hours as crews clean up debris. Motorists should reduce their speed near the area, said the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Northbound main lanes of US 59/SL 287 under the Chestnut Street/FM 58 overpass in Lufkin were closed around 1:20 p.m.

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

