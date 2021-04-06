TRAFFIC ALERT: Smith County Road 220 to close for repairs after portion of it collapses

NEW CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) — Smith County Road 220, just east of New Chapel Hill, will close beginning Wednesday so workers can repair a culvert.

The work is expected to take seven to 10 days, depending on the amount of damage to the culvert, County Engineer Frank Davis said.

A portion of the road collapsed, causing the road and large concrete culvert to need repairs.

The road closure affects County Road 220, to through traffic between CR 289 and CR 2298. Drivers will need to take alternative routes.

