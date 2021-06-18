TRAFFIC ALERT: Smith County Road 384 closed so bridge can be repaired

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Smith County Road 384, also known as Old Longview Road, will be closed for about two weeks so a bridge can be repaired by Smith County Road and Bridge crews.
CR 384, northeast of Tyler, is closed from Farm-to-Market Road 2908 to Interstate 20. Signs placed there alert drivers to take alternative routes.
