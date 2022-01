TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A section of South Broadway Ave. in Tyler will be extra congested Friday morning after an accident.

Tyler Police released a brief statement that there was a wreck at the intersection of Old Grande Blvd. and S. Broadway Ave. around 5:45 a.m.

Southbound traffic on Broadway has been reduced to just one lane.

Police are in the road directing traffic and commuters are encouraged to find an alternate way to work or school,.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.