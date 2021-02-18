TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on I-20 in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas – Motorists are being asked to avoid Interstate 20 in Gregg County if possible.
The interstate remains hazardous and traffic is moving at crawl, said information from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
“I-20 East bound at the 582 mile marker is at a stand still due to multiple vehicles stuck in roadway because of road conditions,” the statement said.
Officials throughout the region say roads are covered with ice and snow and people should stay home if possible.
