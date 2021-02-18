Winter Weather Tools

School Closings & Delays

Live Doppler Radar

Download Your KETK Storm Team App

Share Your Storm Photos

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on I-20 in Gregg County

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas – Motorists are being asked to avoid Interstate 20 in Gregg County if possible.

The interstate remains hazardous and traffic is moving at crawl, said information from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

“I-20 East bound at the 582 mile marker is at a stand still due to multiple vehicles stuck in roadway because of road conditions,” the statement said.

Officials throughout the region say roads are covered with ice and snow and people should stay home if possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51