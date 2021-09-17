TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police working on ‘major’ wreck on Loop 323, northbound traffic delayed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is currently working on a ‘major’ wreck in the 1200 block of North Northwest Loop 323, around Garden Valley.

Police said that all northbound traffic on Loop 323 is being delayed due to vehicles in the roadway and officers investigating the accident.

This is still an active scene, police are in the roadway directing traffic, motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area. 

