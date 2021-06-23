TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler to close section of Hollytree Drive for road work

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A major road construction project on Hollytree Drive between Grande Boulevard and West Rieck Road is scheduled to begin on June 27.

Residents who live in the area will be able to access their driveways and get to their residences. Contractors will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The road will be closed to through traffic 24/7.

Drivers can expect major delays, road closures and detours. Motorists will need to use alternate routes due to the road closing to through traffic.

Residents are asked to avoid riding bicycles and scooters in the area.

The road construction is expected to last about a month and is scheduled to be completed July 30, depending on the weather.