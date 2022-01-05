Traffic backed up in Tyler after at least 4 cars wrecked at Loop 323, South Broadway

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic is severely backed up in Tyler after a wreck at the busiest intersection in East Texas’ largest city.

Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 323 and Broadway just before 9 a.m. A picture from the scene shows at least four cars involved.

It is unknown as of this writing if anyone was seriously injured in the accident. The city has been enveloped in dense fog for the last couple of hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. KETK News has a crew at the scene.