Traffic flowing in Flint again as construction project ends, traffic lights activated

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Construction is nearly done in FM-346 in Flint after two years in the works. The intersection now has four lanes and one turning lane, which will help reduce the number of accidents.

One Flint resident spoke about the benefits the construction project will bring to the community.

“I’ve been here for eight years when they started the whole process. I think it took a couple of years to buy all the right of ways, and the actual construction took two or three years,” Christoph Stockhammer, owner of 4-Way Cafe, said.

Stockhammer saw the eight-year process that went into building the roads, and says the new lights will help the flow of traffic.

“The lights went on last night, and everyone is really excited” Stockhammer said.

Construction workers are still labeling the roads and stopping traffic in order to finish the project.

The $14.5 million project is expected to finished by the end of July, and TxDOT expects more projects for the future.

“Construction along Bullard is expected by April 2022, and will begin next summer,” Kathi White of TxDOT said.