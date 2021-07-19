Traffic lights go out at 2 major intersections, Tyler PD directing traffic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department are directing traffic after two major intersection lights went out.

The intersection lights at Hwy 271 and Loop 323 went out as well as Hwy 271 and the loop extension.

Police have asked that drivers take caution when approaching those intersections and avoid that area if possible.

