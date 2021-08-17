Traffic lights out at major intersections in northern Tyler after tree falls on power lines

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic lights are currently out at two major northern Tyler intersections after a tree fell on power lines Tuesday morning.

Andy Erbaugh with Tyler police said that officers responded to a tree being down at 8:30 a.m. that caused the traffic lights to go out. The two intersections are:

HWY 69/ Loop 323

W. Gentry Parkway/Martin Luther King Blvd.

Erbaugh said that drivers need to avoid these areas, if possible. Tyler PD officers are currently directing traffic at both intersections.

Also early Tuesday morning, a driver was killed after crashing into a traffic pole near the hospital district. Their identity has not been released.