Traffic lights out at major intersections in northern Tyler after tree falls on power lines

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic lights are currently out at two major northern Tyler intersections after a tree fell on power lines Tuesday morning.

Andy Erbaugh with Tyler police said that officers responded to a tree being down at 8:30 a.m. that caused the traffic lights to go out. The two intersections are:

  • HWY 69/ Loop 323
  • W. Gentry Parkway/Martin Luther King Blvd.

Erbaugh said that drivers need to avoid these areas, if possible. Tyler PD officers are currently directing traffic at both intersections.

Also early Tuesday morning, a driver was killed after crashing into a traffic pole near the hospital district. Their identity has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51