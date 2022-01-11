Traffic on Gilmer Road in Longview closed due to gas leak

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – North and southbound traffic on Gilmer Road at the intersection of Fairmont in Longview is closed due to a gas leak, according to the Longview Police Department.

Longview PD notified the public in a Facebook post. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

