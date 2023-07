LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two intersections in downtown Longview will become four-way stops this week.

According to the city, Public Works will remove all signal equipment from the intersection of Whaley Street and Fredonia Street and the intersection of Whaley Street and Center Street. These intersections are near the Gregg County Courthouse.

This comes after a two-month test that city officials say “confirmed a four-way stop was the appropriate traffic direction.”