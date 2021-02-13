TxDOT advising motorists to avoid these problem East Texas roadways due to black ice

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation on Saturday placed several major highways in the Tyler area on its list of problem spots.
It said these highways had ice on overpasses and bridges and patches of black ice and that motorists should use extreme caution. Among the problem spots are:
- Interstate 20 between Van and Liberty City.
- Toll 49
- Highway 271 between Tyler and Longview
- Highway 64 between New Chapel Hill and Joinerville
- Highway 155 between Tyler and Big Sandy
