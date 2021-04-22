TxDOT begins work Friday on ramps of US 69 overpass at FM 346

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin work Friday on ramps at the overpass on U.S. Highway at FM 346.

While work is taking place, the northbound off-ramp and the southbound on-ramp, will be closed, TxDOT said.

Traffic going south on 69 can exit onto FM 346, which will remain open during the ramp

reconstruction. There will be no southbound ramp access from FM 346.

It will take about eight days to complete the project.

After that project is finished, crews will move to the north side of the intersection closing the southbound off-ramp and the northbound on-ramp.

Message boards are in place notifying motorists of the work to take place.