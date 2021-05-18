TxDOT looking for public input on widening of Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the population of Tyler grows, congestion on many roads goes with it. Now, the Texas Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on how to alleviate current conditions.

TxDOT’s plan is to add more lanes to help ease the traffic congestion. Old Jacksonville will go from four lanes to six down its six mile stretch from Loop 323 to the stop light in Gresham.

The department wanted people who live or drive in the area to go onto this website to share their input on the new plan. TxDOT specifically wanted people to rate the current congestion as well as offer potential solutions about the traffic problems in the area.

“There’s a lot of lost revenue for all the small businesses that are up and down that road,” Tyler resident Kat Santos said.

The traffic on Old Jacksonville Highway will only get worse with time. TxDOT said that in 2019, approximately 32,000 vehicles per day traveled along Old Jacksonville. Traffic projections show that this volume could increase to 53,000 vehicles per day by the year 2045.

“I used to could get downtown 20 minutes from where I live,” Tyler resident Ginger Pate South said. “I’ve lived there 22 years, now it’s about a 40 minute drive.”

Not only does TxDOT want to create better traffic flow, but they say they also plan to improve safety in the area by upgrading intersections, raising medians and providing bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

This online mapping and public input exercise is going on according to schedule through May. In the fall, there will be a public meeting. A public meeting will be held in fall 2022, environmental clearance will be given in winter 2022 and right-of-way acquisition is tentatively scheduled for 2023.