TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler District of the Texas Department of Transportation is performing mill and inlay operations that will close several ramps on Interstate 20 near Loop 49 until Friday.

The operations will be conducted daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting Monday, according to TxDOT. Officials added that crews will also be performing operations on I-20 near County Road 411.

TxDOT asked motorists to buckle up, mind their speed and pay attention while driving through areas that crews are working in.