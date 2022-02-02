SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation considers Interstate 20 a high-priority roadway with millions of people driving through the area each year. They have been prepping I-20 for several days.

Crews have treated the road with a brine solution that slows down ice formation. TxDOT is focusing on bridges and overpasses on Interstate 20 where potential problems can occur.

Officials say they gained a lot of experience from last year’s deep freeze…and have plenty of equipment and chemicals on standby to keep roadways clear.

“We learn from any kind of winter weather…any kind of situation…any kind of event…that happens. We always take best practices from that and try to apply it for the next time,” said Jeff Williford with TxDOT.

TxDOT will continue to apply the brine solution up until the winter weather moves in. They have several 18-wheelers full that will be deployed if conditions get worse.

They urge East Texans not to travel unless you absolutely have to, and if you do to take it easy and keep plenty of space between you and other drivers.