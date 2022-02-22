TYLER, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT crews are starting to prepare roadways in East Texas ahead of the possible icy conditions this week. The pre-treatment of bridges and other roads that are more susceptible to wind and ice will start Wednesday.

Interstate 20 and other major roads will be treated with a brine solution of salt and water to prevent ice and snow from sticking to the surfaces. TxDOT says the process is fast-moving and will have minimal impact to drivers.

Officials are monitoring future weather conditions and will respond as needed to make sure roadways stay open and safe for travel when possible. TxDOT says they work closely with the National Weather Service to have the best information for preparing for a winter storm.

Road closures and other conditions are posted and updated as necessary at Drive Texas. Get statewide road conditions by calling 800-452-9292.

TxDOT provided the following safe driving tips to follow if winter weather sets in: