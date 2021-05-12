TxDOT: Road closures expected for Nacogdoches construction project

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Road closures are scheduled for a construction project through Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT.

The $86.1 million construction project includes construction on US 59 main lanes that will directly connect to SL 224 just south of SH 7. Also included is the construction of overpasses at Spradley Street, existing US 59 and Old Lufkin Road, and construction on frontage roads for SL 224 between SH 7 and BU 59.

Old Lufkin Road in Nacogdoches will be closed May 13-27 as work on the US 59/SL 224 flyover construction project.

“This is a busy work zone with many moving parts,” said Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT public information officer. “On any work day, motorists will see moving machinery and many workers. They are urged to stay alert, reduce speed and obey all traffic control.”

Beginning Thursday, local traffic on Old Lufkin Road should access West Spradley or the very south end of Old Lufkin Road as entry/exit points.

TxDOT says that the closure is necessary to add a traffic barrier, extend drainage features and add temporary pavement along SL 224.

Work is planned for a temporary closure at CR 522 and US 59 for May 20 from 7 a.m. to noon to cement treat the subgrade.

Traffic can enter and exit on FM 2863/Press Road.

There will be traffic changes along the US 59 median at Spradley Street. Northbound traffic will be switched to temporary pavement once it is laid.

TxDOT urges motorists to remember that the speed limit in this work zone has been lowered to 45 mph from CR 524 to Spradley Street. They also urge motorists to stay alert through the project area from SH 7 west on SL 224 to 1.2 miles south of Spradley Street on US 59.

Longview Bridge and Road out of Longview is serving as contractor for the project that is on schedule to be completed in spring 2023.