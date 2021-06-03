TxDOT says expect road closures in Nacogdoches next week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Expect road closures in Nacogdoches next week as TxDOT crews work on the streets.

Crews will begin mill and inlay operations on Monday, which will require closing Business 59 at the SL 224/Stallings Drive intersection.

The work will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. They expect work at the intersection to be completed by Tuesday, but work on BU 59 is slated to continue and last up to two weeks.

At the intersection, crews will mill the roadway and lay a hot mix. There will be no thru traffic or left turns allowed at the intersection.

“This is a very busy intersection and we want motorists to pay attention to the message boards and traffic control set up that will direct them around our work. Our goal is the safety of our workers as well as the motorists,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer.

Motorists will be directed to open travel lanes with message boards and traffic control will be in place. Once work is finished on the inside lanes, crews will begin to work on the outside lanes.

Expect delays in the area or choose alternate routes. TxDOT says to reduce speed through work zones and be prepared for sudden stops or merging vehicles.