TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tomorrow, March 28, TxDOT will have a meeting at Tyler Junior College (TJC) about the widening of Old Jacksonville Highway.

TxDOT is planning to expand a part of Old Jacksonville Highway from four to six lanes. Widening the road from Loop 323 to FM 2813.

Construction will impact people in the area, the owners of Sign Country which is located south of the project knows this.

“Well, the construction itself is going to put a hindrance on traffic, our customers are going to be more apprehensive about driving out here to pick up their products,” said Craig Gardner, owner of Sign Country in Bullard.

The length of the project is five and a half miles, from the busy Tyler loop into the community of Gresham.

“As everyone knows Tyler, East Texas is growing and so everyone knows South Broadway Avenue. That’s a major corridor well, Old Jacksonville kind of runs with that roadway and so parallel so a lot of people use it for travel from north to south,” said Jeff Williford, TxDOT Tyler district, public information officer.

According to TxDOT, in 2019 about 32,000 vehicles traveled on the road every day.

“This will expand it to six lanes with a raised median and turn lanes into certain businesses and certain areas. And so one, it will help with safety improvements and mobility as well,” said Williford.

Construction for this project is set to begin in 2026.

“Going to right in the middle of the construction from flint all the way to Bullard so there is not going to be easy access to us like I said get creative and keep our customers happy,” said Gardner.

People along the highway are already looking for solutions once the work begins.

“So, I told my team that we are going to have to get creative and maybe a courier service or delivery to our customers, so they don’t have to go through the hassle of coming out here,” said Gardner.

Making East Texas roads safer and better for traffic as the region continues to grow.