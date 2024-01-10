TYLER, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT announced on Wednesday that they will be treating roads in preparation for icy conditions.

According to a release, starting on Friday, TxDOT will pretreat roads in East Texas. TxDOT said major roadways, such as I-20, will be getting a brine solution to prevent ice forming and snow sticking to the roads. The process is fast and is expected to impact traffic minimally.

TxDOT said they will also be working with local municipalities for the treatment of other roadways and for personnel to be prepared for icy road conditions.

Officials also suggest the following tips for driving in icy conditions:

Avoid unnecessary travel in extreme conditions.

Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns, and shaded areas as those freeze first.

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.

Increase the distance between vehicles.

If you begin to slide, ease off of the gas or brakes and turn into the direction of the sliding.

Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles that are treating roadways or emergency vehicles.

Remain in your vehicle if stranded, and call 911 to alert emergency services.

Statewide road closures and conditions will be available at DriveTexas.org or by calling 800-452-9292