NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is warning drivers of an emergency closure in Nacogdoches.

The South Loop 224 southbound ramp from State Highway 7 West in Nacogdoches is temporarily closed so crews at the construction site can retrieve an underground utility pipe.

TxDOT encourages motorists to choose alternate routes if possible, stay alert and expect delays in some areas.