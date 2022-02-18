LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the United States. TxDOT’s “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign is urging teens in Texas to wear their seatbelt in every seat for every ride. Central ISD students will see that message on Friday, Feb. 25.

The campaign will be available on the Central ISD campus from 2-6 p.m. Students will see a large box truck with electronic messaging and will be able to scan a code on the side of the trailer pledging to wear a seatbelt.

“This effort is geared to reach our youngest drivers,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “We want teens to commit to wearing a seatbelt. TxDOT is committed to saving lives and ending the streak of daily deaths on our roadways. We believe reaching out to teens in this way could help them remember to buckle up.”

A seatbelt offers the best protection in a crash, TxDOT says, but seatbelt use remains low among teen drivers and passengers. In 2020, 46% of teen drivers killed in vehicle accidents were not wearing a seatbelt.

“We want to remind teens to take responsibility not only for themselves but also for those who are riding in their vehicle. Everyone must buckle up,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “One simple click of a seat belt can save a life.”

Throughout the month of February, the “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign is seeking to reach Texas teens with its seatbelt safety message. The outreach includes TV, digital advertising and social media. An interactive element will be introduced as the campaign visits 11 high school campuses across the state with its “Teen Click It or Ticket” vehicle.

The campaign will educate teens on Texas law, which requires drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt. Anyone in a vehicle that is not wearing a seat belt could face fines and fees of up to $200.

“Teen Click It or Ticket” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths.