Tyler city council approves more than $230,000 contract for street repairs

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/MGN photo)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler city council approved a $238,751 contract on Wednesday with National Industrial Maintenance so crews can carry out asphalt crack sealing for streets that need seal coating and resurfacing in 2022.

Staff select which streets require asphalt repairs using the the pavement condition index scores and they are also evaluated by professionals.

The crack seal project will start in January and run through June 2022. Crack seal efforts must be finished before overlaying or resurfacing a street, said city officials.

“We do the asphalt crack seal program in advance of the overlay or seal coat program,” said Interim City Engineer Jacob Walker. “If we don’t seal the cracks on the streets before additional surface treatments are done to the roadways the cracks reappear and allow water into the base.”

Approximately 50% of the crack seal project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. The rest of the resources come from the general fund.

See a list of the streets that will be repaired below:

STREETFROMTOGROUP
Carter Boulevard WestCarter Boulevard EastWest 29th StreetMLK
West 30th StreetWest Carter BoulevardDead EndMLK
West 31st StreetWest Carter BoulevardDead EndMLK
West 26th StreetNorth Border AvenueNorth Glass AvenueMLK
West 24th StreetNorth Grand AvenueNorth Border AvenueMLK
West Martin Luther King Jr. BoulevardWest Gentry ParkwayNorth Broadway AvenueMLK
North Palace AvenueWest Martin Luther King Jr. BoulevardMartin Luther King Jr. BoulevardMLK
Nancy DriveNorth Parkdale DriveDead EndMLK
Canton StreetNorth Ardmore AvenueWichita AvenueMLK
Cushing DriveVan HighwayCanton StreetMLK
West Van StreetNorth Ardmore AvenueShawnee BoulevardMLK
Garden Valley RoadLoop 323Shawnee BoulevardMLK
North Ardmore AvenueGarden Valley RoadVan HighwayMLK
Wisteria DriveWest Gentry ParkwayNorth Rosemont StreetMLK
East Houston StreetSouth Palmer AvenueSouth Porter AvenueBaxter
East Houston StreetSouth Baxter AvenueSouth Palmer AvenueBaxter
East Houston StreetSouth Fleishel AvenueSouth Baxter AvenueBaxter
East Dodge StreetSouth Beckham AvenueTurtle Creek DriveBaxter
Oakland AveEast Houston StreetEast Reeves StreetBaxter
Frazier StreetSouth Donnybrook AvenueTurtle Creek DriveBaxter
Magnolia DriveDoctors DriveEast Lake StreetBaxter
Magnolia DriveEast 5th StreetSouth Melrose AvenueBaxter
East First StreetSouth Fleishel AvenueMagnolia DriveBaxter
Doctors DriveMedical DriveSouth Baxter AvenueBaxter
Don StreetSouth Baxter AvenueSouth Mahon AvenueBaxter
West Elm StreetSouth Glenwood BoulevardSouth Confederate AvenueElm
West Elm StreetSouth Palace AvenueBroadway AvenueElm
South Vine AvenueWest Elm StreetWest Erwin StreetElm
East Erwin StreetSouth Beckham AvenueSouth Thompson AvenueElm
East Erwin StreetSpring AvenueSouth Thompson AvenueElm
East Front Street Access RoadsSouth Saunders AvenueSouth Fleishel AvenueElm
East Front Street OverpassesSouth Saunders AvenueSouth Fleishel AvenueElm
South Fleishel AvenueEast Front StreetEast Erwin StreetElm
McMurrey DriveEast Erwin StreetEast Commerce StreetElm
Bishop AlleyNorth John AvenueDead EndElm
South Virginia AvenueEast Erwin StreetRichards StreetElm
Richards StreetOld Henderson HighwaySouth Virginia AvenueElm
Lamont StreetOld Omen RoadGish LaneOld Omen
McDonald RoadOld OmenCottage DriveOld Omen
Old Omen RoadUniversity BoulevardOld Bascom RoadOld Omen
Briarwood RoadS SW Loop 323Cascades CourtBriarwood
West Summerkamp StreetNorth Border AvenueNorth Bois D’Arc AvenueGrand
North Grand AvenueWest Gentry ParkwayWest Pickney StreetGrand
North Grand AvenueWest Selman StreetWest Gentry ParkwayGrand
West Pickney StreetNorth Ross AvenueNorth Palace AvenueGrand
North Ross AvenueWest Gentry ParkwayWest Pickney StreetGrand
North Ward AvenueWest Selman StreetDead EndGrand
West Line StreetNorth Liberty AvenueNorth Ellis AvenueGrand
Devonshire DriveChad DriveDead EndShiloh
Downing StreetDevonshire DriveDead EndShiloh
Balmoral DriveChad DriveCambridge DriveShiloh
Newcastle DriveDead EndHubbard DriveShiloh
Cambridge DriveBalmoral DriveHubbard DriveShiloh
Lancashire DriveNew Castle DriveStratford DriveShiloh
Stratford DriveHubbard DriveBalmoral DriveShiloh
Runnymeade DriveKidd DrivePicadilly PlaceShiloh
Shiloh RoadChad DrivePaluxy DriveShiloh
Pine Bend CircleElderwood DriveDead EndShiloh
Tartan CourtEdinburg DriveDead EndShiloh
Top Hill DriveSpring Creek DriveOld Bullard RoadKingswood
Kingswood DriveSpring Creek DriveFall Meadow DriveKingswood
Tyler Park DriveRice RoadDead EndKingswood
Foxglove LaneFoxglove CircleLarkspur LaneKingswood
Foxglove LaneFoxglove CircleWhippoorwill DriveKingswood
Larkspur LaneFoxglove LaneIvy TrailKingswood
Whippoorwill DiveFoxglove LaneDead End (Larkspur Lane)Kingswood
Woodbridge PlaceWhippoorwill DriveDead End (Ivy Trail)Kingswood
Woodbridge PlaceWoodbridge DriveDead End (Cul D Sac)Kingswood
Ivy TrailWoodbridge DriveLarkspur LaneKingswood
South Palmer AvenueEast Fifth StreetEast Front StreetPalmer
South Baxter AvenueEast Fifth StreetEast Devine StreetPalmer
Airline DriveSouth Tipton AvenueLingner Drive (includes Wayside Drive)Palmer
Elgem StreetGolden RoadSouth Boldt AvenuePalmer
Hillcrest AvenueWest Front StreetDead End south of Pin Oak StreetShaw
Pin Oak StreetHillcrest AvenueSouth Gate AvenueShaw
Southgate AvenuePin Oak StreetWest Front StreetShaw
Wildwood DrivePin Oak StreetDead EndShaw
Clark StreetBellwood RoadBunche StreetShaw
Bunche StreetSouth Turner AvenueClark StreetShaw
Bellwood RoadSSW Loop 323South Lyons AvenueShaw
Robertson RoadSSW Loop 323Rail Road Tracks (John Carney Drive)Shaw
West Shaw StreetSouth Lyons AvenueRail Road Tracks (Crosby Street)Shaw
West Second StreetSouth Lyons AvenueSouth Academy AvenueShaw
South Peach AvenueOld Noonday RoadWest Second StreetShaw
West Roberts StreetSouth Englewood AvenueLindsey LaneShaw
Woodland Hills DrivePost Oak RoadOld Jacksonville HighwayWalton
Old Noonday RoadLake Placid RoadGoss StreetWalton
McCormick LaneFrankston HighwayS SW Loop 323Walton
Walton RoadS SW Loop 323Frankston HighwayWalton
Brookside DriveBeechwood DriveWoodlark DriveWalton
Silverwood DriveWoodlark DriveWoodland Hills DriveWalton
Pecandale DriveCloverdale DriveGlendale Drive (Dead End)Walton

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51