Tyler city council approves more than $230,000 contract for street repairs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler city council approved a $238,751 contract on Wednesday with National Industrial Maintenance so crews can carry out asphalt crack sealing for streets that need seal coating and resurfacing in 2022.

Staff select which streets require asphalt repairs using the the pavement condition index scores and they are also evaluated by professionals.

The crack seal project will start in January and run through June 2022. Crack seal efforts must be finished before overlaying or resurfacing a street, said city officials.

“We do the asphalt crack seal program in advance of the overlay or seal coat program,” said Interim City Engineer Jacob Walker. “If we don’t seal the cracks on the streets before additional surface treatments are done to the roadways the cracks reappear and allow water into the base.”

Approximately 50% of the crack seal project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. The rest of the resources come from the general fund.

See a list of the streets that will be repaired below: