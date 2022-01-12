Tyler city council approves more than $230,000 contract for street repairs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler city council approved a $238,751 contract on Wednesday with National Industrial Maintenance so crews can carry out asphalt crack sealing for streets that need seal coating and resurfacing in 2022.
Staff select which streets require asphalt repairs using the the pavement condition index scores and they are also evaluated by professionals.
The crack seal project will start in January and run through June 2022. Crack seal efforts must be finished before overlaying or resurfacing a street, said city officials.
“We do the asphalt crack seal program in advance of the overlay or seal coat program,” said Interim City Engineer Jacob Walker. “If we don’t seal the cracks on the streets before additional surface treatments are done to the roadways the cracks reappear and allow water into the base.”
Approximately 50% of the crack seal project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. The rest of the resources come from the general fund.
See a list of the streets that will be repaired below:
|STREET
|FROM
|TO
|GROUP
|Carter Boulevard West
|Carter Boulevard East
|West 29th Street
|MLK
|West 30th Street
|West Carter Boulevard
|Dead End
|MLK
|West 31st Street
|West Carter Boulevard
|Dead End
|MLK
|West 26th Street
|North Border Avenue
|North Glass Avenue
|MLK
|West 24th Street
|North Grand Avenue
|North Border Avenue
|MLK
|West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
|West Gentry Parkway
|North Broadway Avenue
|MLK
|North Palace Avenue
|West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
|Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
|MLK
|Nancy Drive
|North Parkdale Drive
|Dead End
|MLK
|Canton Street
|North Ardmore Avenue
|Wichita Avenue
|MLK
|Cushing Drive
|Van Highway
|Canton Street
|MLK
|West Van Street
|North Ardmore Avenue
|Shawnee Boulevard
|MLK
|Garden Valley Road
|Loop 323
|Shawnee Boulevard
|MLK
|North Ardmore Avenue
|Garden Valley Road
|Van Highway
|MLK
|Wisteria Drive
|West Gentry Parkway
|North Rosemont Street
|MLK
|East Houston Street
|South Palmer Avenue
|South Porter Avenue
|Baxter
|East Houston Street
|South Baxter Avenue
|South Palmer Avenue
|Baxter
|East Houston Street
|South Fleishel Avenue
|South Baxter Avenue
|Baxter
|East Dodge Street
|South Beckham Avenue
|Turtle Creek Drive
|Baxter
|Oakland Ave
|East Houston Street
|East Reeves Street
|Baxter
|Frazier Street
|South Donnybrook Avenue
|Turtle Creek Drive
|Baxter
|Magnolia Drive
|Doctors Drive
|East Lake Street
|Baxter
|Magnolia Drive
|East 5th Street
|South Melrose Avenue
|Baxter
|East First Street
|South Fleishel Avenue
|Magnolia Drive
|Baxter
|Doctors Drive
|Medical Drive
|South Baxter Avenue
|Baxter
|Don Street
|South Baxter Avenue
|South Mahon Avenue
|Baxter
|West Elm Street
|South Glenwood Boulevard
|South Confederate Avenue
|Elm
|West Elm Street
|South Palace Avenue
|Broadway Avenue
|Elm
|South Vine Avenue
|West Elm Street
|West Erwin Street
|Elm
|East Erwin Street
|South Beckham Avenue
|South Thompson Avenue
|Elm
|East Erwin Street
|Spring Avenue
|South Thompson Avenue
|Elm
|East Front Street Access Roads
|South Saunders Avenue
|South Fleishel Avenue
|Elm
|East Front Street Overpasses
|South Saunders Avenue
|South Fleishel Avenue
|Elm
|South Fleishel Avenue
|East Front Street
|East Erwin Street
|Elm
|McMurrey Drive
|East Erwin Street
|East Commerce Street
|Elm
|Bishop Alley
|North John Avenue
|Dead End
|Elm
|South Virginia Avenue
|East Erwin Street
|Richards Street
|Elm
|Richards Street
|Old Henderson Highway
|South Virginia Avenue
|Elm
|Lamont Street
|Old Omen Road
|Gish Lane
|Old Omen
|McDonald Road
|Old Omen
|Cottage Drive
|Old Omen
|Old Omen Road
|University Boulevard
|Old Bascom Road
|Old Omen
|Briarwood Road
|S SW Loop 323
|Cascades Court
|Briarwood
|West Summerkamp Street
|North Border Avenue
|North Bois D’Arc Avenue
|Grand
|North Grand Avenue
|West Gentry Parkway
|West Pickney Street
|Grand
|North Grand Avenue
|West Selman Street
|West Gentry Parkway
|Grand
|West Pickney Street
|North Ross Avenue
|North Palace Avenue
|Grand
|North Ross Avenue
|West Gentry Parkway
|West Pickney Street
|Grand
|North Ward Avenue
|West Selman Street
|Dead End
|Grand
|West Line Street
|North Liberty Avenue
|North Ellis Avenue
|Grand
|Devonshire Drive
|Chad Drive
|Dead End
|Shiloh
|Downing Street
|Devonshire Drive
|Dead End
|Shiloh
|Balmoral Drive
|Chad Drive
|Cambridge Drive
|Shiloh
|Newcastle Drive
|Dead End
|Hubbard Drive
|Shiloh
|Cambridge Drive
|Balmoral Drive
|Hubbard Drive
|Shiloh
|Lancashire Drive
|New Castle Drive
|Stratford Drive
|Shiloh
|Stratford Drive
|Hubbard Drive
|Balmoral Drive
|Shiloh
|Runnymeade Drive
|Kidd Drive
|Picadilly Place
|Shiloh
|Shiloh Road
|Chad Drive
|Paluxy Drive
|Shiloh
|Pine Bend Circle
|Elderwood Drive
|Dead End
|Shiloh
|Tartan Court
|Edinburg Drive
|Dead End
|Shiloh
|Top Hill Drive
|Spring Creek Drive
|Old Bullard Road
|Kingswood
|Kingswood Drive
|Spring Creek Drive
|Fall Meadow Drive
|Kingswood
|Tyler Park Drive
|Rice Road
|Dead End
|Kingswood
|Foxglove Lane
|Foxglove Circle
|Larkspur Lane
|Kingswood
|Foxglove Lane
|Foxglove Circle
|Whippoorwill Drive
|Kingswood
|Larkspur Lane
|Foxglove Lane
|Ivy Trail
|Kingswood
|Whippoorwill Dive
|Foxglove Lane
|Dead End (Larkspur Lane)
|Kingswood
|Woodbridge Place
|Whippoorwill Drive
|Dead End (Ivy Trail)
|Kingswood
|Woodbridge Place
|Woodbridge Drive
|Dead End (Cul D Sac)
|Kingswood
|Ivy Trail
|Woodbridge Drive
|Larkspur Lane
|Kingswood
|South Palmer Avenue
|East Fifth Street
|East Front Street
|Palmer
|South Baxter Avenue
|East Fifth Street
|East Devine Street
|Palmer
|Airline Drive
|South Tipton Avenue
|Lingner Drive (includes Wayside Drive)
|Palmer
|Elgem Street
|Golden Road
|South Boldt Avenue
|Palmer
|Hillcrest Avenue
|West Front Street
|Dead End south of Pin Oak Street
|Shaw
|Pin Oak Street
|Hillcrest Avenue
|South Gate Avenue
|Shaw
|Southgate Avenue
|Pin Oak Street
|West Front Street
|Shaw
|Wildwood Drive
|Pin Oak Street
|Dead End
|Shaw
|Clark Street
|Bellwood Road
|Bunche Street
|Shaw
|Bunche Street
|South Turner Avenue
|Clark Street
|Shaw
|Bellwood Road
|SSW Loop 323
|South Lyons Avenue
|Shaw
|Robertson Road
|SSW Loop 323
|Rail Road Tracks (John Carney Drive)
|Shaw
|West Shaw Street
|South Lyons Avenue
|Rail Road Tracks (Crosby Street)
|Shaw
|West Second Street
|South Lyons Avenue
|South Academy Avenue
|Shaw
|South Peach Avenue
|Old Noonday Road
|West Second Street
|Shaw
|West Roberts Street
|South Englewood Avenue
|Lindsey Lane
|Shaw
|Woodland Hills Drive
|Post Oak Road
|Old Jacksonville Highway
|Walton
|Old Noonday Road
|Lake Placid Road
|Goss Street
|Walton
|McCormick Lane
|Frankston Highway
|S SW Loop 323
|Walton
|Walton Road
|S SW Loop 323
|Frankston Highway
|Walton
|Brookside Drive
|Beechwood Drive
|Woodlark Drive
|Walton
|Silverwood Drive
|Woodlark Drive
|Woodland Hills Drive
|Walton
|Pecandale Drive
|Cloverdale Drive
|Glendale Drive (Dead End)
|Walton