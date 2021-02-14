East Texas first responders warn drivers to avoid roadways

(KETK) – According to Tyler police, and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management several roadways in East Texas are covered in ice and travel has been impacted.

In Tyler, S. Broadway from Cumberland to Heritage has several vehicles stalled, unable to climb the hill due to ice.

Other areas include:

S. Broadway, between Houston and 5 th

Shiloh Road

Gentry Parkway

Several areas round Loop 323

TxDOT has been notified, but police say they have no estimated time for when the areas will be sanded.

Police ask that you avoid driving on these roadways or traveling at all.

Rusk County OEM also said multiple crashes are being reported in the area because bridges and roads are accumulating ice.

“Get off the roads. If you must commute to work, slow it down, and expect multiple slick spots. Crews are working the roads but conditions are only going to get worse through the night,” wrote Rusk OEM.

TxDOT has also advised against driving during these conditions.

“We strongly advise you to stay off the roads. But if you must drive, please use extreme caution and try to maintain at least three times the normal following distance. Stay alert and check the latest road conditions at DriveTexas.org.”

East Texas is facing several days of temperatures below freezing and is under winter warnings and hard freeze warnings.