7 hospitalized in wreck on Broadway; others injured in wreck on Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Seven people were sent to a hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on South Broadway Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Five of the injured are from the same family and were in a truck. The other two were in a car, said first-responders on the scene.

The accident took place at 5:36 p.m. in the 9000 S. Broadway Avenue in front of the Cumberland shopping center.

A second crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of SSW Loop 323.

People were pinned-in vehicles at this crash, shows the police department’s active call list.