Bullard man dies in head-on crash on Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department identified the person who died in the three-vehicle crash on Saturday.
At 5:40 p.m. Tyler Police Officers responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of Loop 323 and Troup Highway.
Charles Thomas Reese, 61, of Bullard, was a passenger Jeep traveling westbound on Loop 323. A Ford truck that was travelling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes hitting a white car, which then collided head-on with the Jeep.
Reese was killed at the scene, according to Tyler PD.
The crash is still under investigation.
