TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler said to expect traffic delays, lane closures and road closures on several roads that will be under construction from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 7.

Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

Tyler Park Drive, Becky Drive, Kingswood Drive, Top Hill Drive, Foxglove Circle, Foxglove Lane, Larkspur Lane, Whippoorwill Drive, Woodbridge Drive, Woodbridge Place and Ivy Trail will all be closed for asphalt overlay work, according to a Tyler press release.

Officials said that crews will also be reconstructing and overlaying East Earle Street between East Front Street and Old Henderson Highway until Dec. 7.