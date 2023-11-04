TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has announced road work that will cause delays and street closures starting on Monday, Nov 6. and lasting through the month.

Shady Lane. Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler

Shady Lane between West Front Street and Southgate Avenue will have reconstruction work going on from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 20. Reynolds & Kay construction will have flaggers on the scene to control traffic but delays, lane closures and street closures are expected.

Houston Street. Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

Brick street repair work is being done on Houston Street between South Vine Avenue and South Broadway Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 30. Crown Civic Construction will have flaggers and warning signs out to help with traffic but officials expect delays, lane closures, detours and street closures.

Blue Mountain Boulevard. Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

Blue Mountain Boulevard between West Cumberland Road and Old Jacksonville Road will have reconstruction work being done on it from Tuesday Nov. 7 to Nov. 27 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reynolds & Kay flaggers and warning signs will be in the area. Delays, lane closures and street closures are expected.