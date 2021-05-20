Tyler to begin two street improvement projects May 24

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler will launch two street improvement projects beginning Monday.

The city will replace water lines, reconstruct streets, replace the curb and gutter and driveway approaches on the parallel streets of Melinda Lane and Donna Drive.

Residents can expect can expect contractors to be in the area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, traffic delays, road closures and some disruptions in utility services. Contractors will notify residents in advance of any utility service disruptions.

The other project is on Mirabeau Drive.

Access to the neighborhood will be limited to residents and essential services. The project includes replacing the asphalt pavement base. Trench drains will be installed in front of the curbs to remove groundwater.

Residents can expect contractors to be in the area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, traffic delays and road closures.