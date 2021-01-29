U.S. 69 overpass at FM 346 opens to traffic next week

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The $16.7 million U.S. 69 overpass at FM 346 project in Flint is nearly finished.

Daytime traffic will be able to begin using the overpass next week, said the Department of Transportation. Workers are scheduled to take three days to finish paving the overpass.

During this time, traffic will only be able to use one lane at a time in each direction and access FM 346 by going over the overpass and then using a turnaround, the announcement said.

Both lanes in both directions will be be in use when the paving is finished.

A work zone speed limit at the overpass is 60 mph. The project is expected to continue through spring.

