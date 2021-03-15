U.S. 69 overpass at FM 346 set to open Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, drivers will begin using the Highway 69 overpass at FM 346 south of Tyler.

Once U.S 69 traffic is moved to the overpass, the old travel lanes approaching FM 346 will be reduced to one lane to convert them to the final ramp alignment.

TxDOT said to expect lane closures and delays. The U.S. 69 work zone speed limit is 60 mph.

