Work continues on damaged overpass in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — TxDOT has begun repairing a heavily used overpass in Lufkin that was damaged when an oversized truck struck it. Work on the The Chestnut Street overpass at Loop 287 is expected to continue through early next week.

“We want the public to be prepared for at least 10 days of repair work at this location,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “The extent of the damage and necessary preparation for the repairs won’t be known until lanes are closed and the bridge beam fully inspected.”

The work will require alternating lane closures.

“Motorists should prepare for alternating northbound lane closures or choose alternate routes until work is completed. Work will begin on the northbound right shoulder and work toward the center barrier wall, one lane at a time,” she said.

Signs and message board alerting motorist of the work are in place. Motorists should prepare to slow down and stay alert in the work zone, Oaks said.