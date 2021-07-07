Work set to start on many East Texas roads this summer

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Road work is set to begin on many East Texas roads this summer, and TxDOT is giving motorists a heads up on where they will be.

Signage indicating the scheduled sealcoating work is already in place, TxDOT said. Work is scheduled to begin on July 14.

Sealcoating is a process that extends the life of a roadway and enhances safety. As work begins, those on roads should prepare for delays through work zones, reduce speed and stay alert for moving equipment and workers.

“We would normally begin our annual sealcoat season in late spring, but excessive rainfall made it necessary to postpone in hopes of dryer, warmer weather,” said Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT public information officer. “We will begin the work in Polk County and move throughout the district. We urge motorists to obey all signage and traffic control through these work zones.”

Locations for sealcoating include the following:

POLK COUNTY

US 190: From 3.2 miles west of FM 1276 to 0.6 miles southwest of FM 1276; from 0.1 miles west of FM 1276 to the Tyler County line.

US 59: From BU 59 to US 190; from US 190 to 1.6 miles south of US 190.

SL 393: From the US 59 North intersection to the US 59 South intersection.

FM 3278: From FM 1988 to the Trinity River Bridge

FM 3152: From US 190 to FM 350

FM 357: From the Trinity County line to US 59

FM 1988: From US 59 to 0.4 miles south of FM 3278

TRINITY COUNTY

SH 19: From the Houston County line to 0.1 miles south of FM 1617; from 0.1 miles south of FM 1617 to the Trinity River Bridge.

FM 1280: From SH 19 to FM 2781

FM 2262: From US 287 to FM 357

HOUSTON COUNTY

US 287: From BU 287 to 2.1 miles north of FM 2663 to SL 304

SH 7: From SL 304 to 3.6 miles East of SL 304; from 0.2 miles East of FM 232 to Kennard.

SH 21: From FM 1733 to FM 227 North

SL 304: From SH 21 to SH 7; from SH 7 East to SH 19 South.

FM 2663: From US 287 to FM 2022

ANGELINA COUNTY

SH 63: From US 69 to the Jasper County line

FM 1818: From US 59 to FM 58

FM 843: From US 69 to US 59

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

SH 204: From the Cherokee County line to US 259

FM 225: From just west of CR 715 to US 59

FM 95: From SH 7 to SH 21

SABINE COUNTY

US 96: From the San Augustine County line to SH 184

SH 21: From SH 87 to the Sabine River Bridge

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY

US 96: From SH 103 to the Sabine County line

SH 87: From SH 147 to the Sabine County line

FM 139: From FM 2694 to SH 87

SHELBY COUNTY