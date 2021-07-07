Work set to start on many East Texas roads this summer

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Road work is set to begin on many East Texas roads this summer, and TxDOT is giving motorists a heads up on where they will be.
Signage indicating the scheduled sealcoating work is already in place, TxDOT said. Work is scheduled to begin on July 14.
Sealcoating is a process that extends the life of a roadway and enhances safety. As work begins, those on roads should prepare for delays through work zones, reduce speed and stay alert for moving equipment and workers.
“We would normally begin our annual sealcoat season in late spring, but excessive rainfall made it necessary to postpone in hopes of dryer, warmer weather,” said Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT public information officer. “We will begin the work in Polk County and move throughout the district. We urge motorists to obey all signage and traffic control through these work zones.”
Locations for sealcoating include the following:
POLK COUNTY
- US 190: From 3.2 miles west of FM 1276 to 0.6 miles southwest of FM 1276; from 0.1 miles west of FM 1276 to the Tyler County line.
- US 59: From BU 59 to US 190; from US 190 to 1.6 miles south of US 190.
- SL 393: From the US 59 North intersection to the US 59 South intersection.
- FM 3278: From FM 1988 to the Trinity River Bridge
- FM 3152: From US 190 to FM 350
- FM 357: From the Trinity County line to US 59
- FM 1988: From US 59 to 0.4 miles south of FM 3278
TRINITY COUNTY
- SH 19: From the Houston County line to 0.1 miles south of FM 1617; from 0.1 miles south of FM 1617 to the Trinity River Bridge.
- FM 1280: From SH 19 to FM 2781
- FM 2262: From US 287 to FM 357
HOUSTON COUNTY
- US 287: From BU 287 to 2.1 miles north of FM 2663 to SL 304
- SH 7: From SL 304 to 3.6 miles East of SL 304; from 0.2 miles East of FM 232 to Kennard.
- SH 21: From FM 1733 to FM 227 North
- SL 304: From SH 21 to SH 7; from SH 7 East to SH 19 South.
- FM 2663: From US 287 to FM 2022
ANGELINA COUNTY
- SH 63: From US 69 to the Jasper County line
- FM 1818: From US 59 to FM 58
- FM 843: From US 69 to US 59
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
- SH 204: From the Cherokee County line to US 259
- FM 225: From just west of CR 715 to US 59
- FM 95: From SH 7 to SH 21
SABINE COUNTY
- US 96: From the San Augustine County line to SH 184
- SH 21: From SH 87 to the Sabine River Bridge
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY
- US 96: From SH 103 to the Sabine County line
- SH 87: From SH 147 to the Sabine County line
- FM 139: From FM 2694 to SH 87
SHELBY COUNTY
- US 84: From the Rusk County line to US 59
- US 59: From 2.8 miles south of SH 87 to SH 87 in Timpson
- FM 711: From SH 7 to the San Augustine County line
- FM 2974: From the end of state maintenance to FM 138
- FM 947: From the city of Timpson to the city of Tenaha