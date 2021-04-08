Workers making repairs on Broadway between Houston and Front streets

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Work is taking place on heavily traveled Broadway Avenue today (April 8) which will cause traffic delays.
Crews are repairing a utility cut between Front Street and Houston streets. Drivers can lane closures for north and southbound traffic until about 3 p.m., information from the city said.
Motorists should watch for flaggers and be prepared to slow down and stop.
