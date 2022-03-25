TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A trial date has been set for the Smith County Constable and two deputies who were indicted for felony theft by a public servant and official oppression.

Curtis Harris, Laquenda Banks and Derrick Holman have been given a trial date for May 16. The three were arrested in November 2021 for allegedly stealing from a Tyler residence while they were working. They were previously charged with theft, official oppression and abuse of official capacity.

Harris was the constable for Precinct 1 in Smith County with Banks as chief deputy and Holman as sergeant. All three have had their law enforcement licenses suspended.

Official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor, and the punishment for this offense can be a fine of no more than $4,000 and/or up to one year in a county jail. Those who are convicted with theft by a public servant will receive a third-degree felony. They could get a fine not greater than $10,000 and be sentenced between two to 10 years in prison.

This is not the first time a Smith County constable’s office has been in legal trouble.

In September, former Pct. 2 Constable Joshua Black was convicted of official oppression for offering illegal sexual favors instead of monetary payment for a supervised visit business he was running.

A jury convicted Black after two hours of deliberation and sentenced him to six months in prison.