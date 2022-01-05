Trial date set for former Smith County jailer accused of selling contraband to inmates

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An official trial date has been set for a former Smith County jailer who allegedly smuggled contraband to inmates.

Lance Emmet Watson, a former detention officer for the Smith County Jail, was originally arrested in March of 2020 and formally charged with engaging in organized crime the following May. A search of inmate pods reportedly revealed several contraband items, including a cellphone.

Upon a search conducted of Watson’s lunchbox, investigators allegedly found contraband hidden inside fast-food hamburger buns. Eight other inmates were also allegedly part of the scheme, leading to further prison time for several.

Watson’s trial has been scheduled to begin on May 9 at 8:30 a.m.