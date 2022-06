Tropical Storm Blas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Tropical storm Blas has formed in the Eastern pacific and has sustained winds of 45 mph as of the 10 a.m. update by the National Hurricane center.

Blas is moving very slowly to the NNW at 2 mph. Some strengthening is expected, and Blas could become a hurricane by Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds are extending 45 miles from the central core at the time.