Troup resident says school bond failure may have been case of bad timing

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – A Troup ISD voter says he understands why the district’s $22 million bond proposal failed

About 57% of voters turned down a proposal that called for making upgrades to the elementary, middle, and high school campuses including new classrooms and a new gym.

In order to pay for the bond, district residents would have had to pay about $300 more a year in property taxes.

Tracy Kinkade, of Troup, said he did not know why the district put the bond proposal before voters during a pandemic but that he understands the need for improvements.

“I was happy for it but as a resident of Troup I want the kids to have what they want and what they need,” he said.

Residents in the Huntington ISD also failed to pass a bond proposal calling for $19 million in improvements.

