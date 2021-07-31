Troup Tigers get finally get their 1973 state championship rings 48 years after their undefeated season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s been nearly 50 years since the 1973 Troup Tigers football team went undefeated and won the state championship.

Back then, teams didn’t get rings after winning a title, but Friday night in Tyler, these guys came back together to celebrate with some brand new hardware.

The Tigers of 73 got back together and were all able to chip in to get a ring designed, and they opened them up together.

There were 28 players on that championship team, but not all of them could be there for this moment, as they took time to remember those who had died and meant just as much to this journey.

They shared stories, laughed, and talked about the brotherhood and family they forged 48 years ago.

While the rings were the reason for this occasion, reconnecting once again was the best part of the night.

“Just to see these guys again, it just really made my heart kind of flutter,” said Arthur Franklin, who played cornerback. “I just wanted to see these guys and just talk to them, reminisce and everything and talk about old times, that’s what it was about.”

“Just to come together with these guys that I played with in 1973 and now to see they are still the same guys that I played with and loved so much back then.,” said Keith Tillman, who played splitback and safety.

Current Troup head coach John Eastman was present for this occasion and plans on honoring this team at halftime of a home game this upcoming season.